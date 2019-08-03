× Expand Devils Backbone Road to Hoopla

Hang with Devils Backbone Brewing Company for some FREE Slow by Nature fun as the Road to Hoopla stops by Elmwood Park (Roanoke, VA) on Saturday, August 3rd! Four Virginia bands compete for a chance to play at the 2019 Devils Backbone Hoopla music and beer festival, which is held annually at Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Nelson County, VA and includes pop-up beer tastings, outdoor adventures, property tours, crafts, great eats, and ton of incredible live music. Chupacabras, Morgan Wade, Tony Camm & The FUNK Allstars, and 49 Winchester will battle it out for a spot to play at the fall festival and stay tuned for more details about the special headlining performer!

After the competition stick around to party with more live music, vote for your favorite band, check out the AdVANture Van, play outdoor games, and try out local food trucks. There will also be Devils Backbone Hoopla ticket giveaways! All proceeds from beer sales at Road to Hoopla will benefit the Roanoke Outside Foundation. The FREE event is open to the public, register on Eventbrite.