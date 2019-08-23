Dharma Bombs Album Release
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Come celebrate Dharma Bombs' Album Release Party with a live performance
Dhama Bombs formed in the heart of the Commonwealth with the intention of spreading Appalachian music with a heaping side of Dixieland. Featuring Trey Hall (guitar/lead vocals), Chris Gatens (mandolin/banjo), Sean Newman (bass fiddle), Clay Trinkle (saxophone/mandolin), Charlie Frise (trumpet), and Austin Tekamp (percussion). This band of of merry men continues to spread their musical antics throughout Virginia and soon beyond!
