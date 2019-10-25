DHARMA BOMBS w. CHUPACABRAS

Virginia is for Music Lovers when Dharma Bombs join forces with Chupacabras for a night of our fair state's finest talent. Dharma Bombs formed in the heart of the Commonwealth with the intention of spreading Appalachian music with a heaping side of Dixieland. Chupacabras dig deep with a cocktail of boogie, funkadelic and surf sounds with thick horns & explosive percussion to get ya movin! Neither will leave you sitting down for long!

Dharma Bombs: Dhama Bombs formed in the heart of the Commonwealth with the intention of spreading Appalachian music with a heaping side of Dixieland. Featuring Trey Hall (guitar/lead vocals), Chris Gatens (mandolin/banjo), Sean Newman (bass fiddle), Clay Trinkle (saxophone/mandolin), Charlie Frise (trumpet), and Austin Tekamp (percussion). This band of of merry men continues to spread their musical antics throughout Virginia and soon beyond! Stay tuned! We'll do our best to do so.

Chupacabras: Lurking in the Blue Ridge Mountains is an eclectic herd of friends that go by Chupacabras. Inspired by the mythical creature, this ensemble of talented players sprung from the misty hollows steeped in mystery and mayhem. One lone chupacabra is to be feared but together, they synchronize a whole new beast of rhythm. If you’re lucky, you may be able to spot them late in the night, holding down a blend of reverb-soaked surf, psychedelic, exotica, and cinematic music.