Dialogue with Visiting Guest Artist Jenna Riegel and Hollins Dance Professor Jeffery N. Bullock

"Moving Toward the Horizon: Embodying Futurity." Dance artists, scholars, and practitioners challenge us to think critically about how dance is perceived, acknowledged, and valued in diverse communities and cultures. They are committed to research and experimentation and in the process they shape and expand radical possibilities for self-actualization. This open dialogue will focus on embodied dance practices and the persistent effort to dance and move toward the horizon of liberation. Jenna Riegel, a native of Fairfield, Iowa, has been a New York-based dancer, performer, and teacher since 2007. In 2011, she joined the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company. She holds an M.F.A. in dance performance from the University of Iowa and a B.A. in theatre arts from Maharishi University of Management.