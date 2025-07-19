× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Originating as The Tennessee River Boys in the 80’s, the band evolved into Diamond Rio in 1989. The following year, they signed with Arista Nashville, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet in The Middle,” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their multi-week chart-topper “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” crossover hit “One More Day,” as well as timeless hits “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” and many more.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $38.71.

