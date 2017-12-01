Dickens of a Christmas: First Friday Featuring Let's Dance Band
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Kick off the holiday season with the first of three Dickens of a Christmas evenings at the Museum!
The Let's Dance Band will provide lots of holiday cheer with old standards and new joy as we dance the night away for the 2017 holiday season.
Free admission!
Be sure to check out our Museum School class Office Cheer: Decorate Your Desk happening tonight as well!
