Dickens of a Christmas 2022

The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas, returns taking place on the first three Friday nights in December.

We're celebrating the 40th year of this community favorite event with loads of free activities. View the event details below with more information to follow. If you're interested in being a vendor at Dickens, download our vendor application. If you're interested in being in the parade, download our parade application.

Night 1 - December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances.

Night 2 - December 9 - The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm.

Night 3 - December 16

The beloved Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest returns, taking place on Salem Avenue at the Plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 pm

The categories are the following: Best Holiday Theme, Crowd Favorite, Most Creative, and Funniest Costume.

There will also be a Kids Zone.

More information coming soon!