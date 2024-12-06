The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas, returns taking place on the first three Friday nights in December.

Night 1 - December 6, 6pm - 10pm: Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20pm and will include live stage performances.

You can watch the tree lighting live on WDBJ7, too.

Night 2 - December 13, 6pm - 10pm: Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade presented by Ridge View Bank

The parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turns onto Campbell Avenue, goes past Market Square, and ends at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30pm.

The parade is rain or shine!

You can watch the parade on WZBJ24.

Night 3 - December 20, 6pm - 10pm: Featuring the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest

The beloved Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest returns, taking place on Salem Avenue at the Plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30pm.

Categories: Best Holiday Theme, Crowd Favorite, Most Creative, and Funniest Costume

Additional Information

There will be a Kids Zone with inflatables, games, and activities each night of Dickens.

Carriage Rides will be available on the first and third nights of Dickens for $5 per person. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Children 3 and under are free.

We're securing vendors for all three nights of Dickens. Spots are limited.

Vendor Application