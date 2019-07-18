Difficult Conversations: How to have that conversation you've been avoiding
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
We need to talk...
Have you been dreading that "difficult conversation" you need to have with someone?
In this 2 hour seminar, you will explore using the Brain and Body-based Conflict Resolution communication techniques to make Difficult Conversations less difficult and perhaps even exciting and productive!
Registration and information: www.roact.org/classes-training
Fee: $35
Location: Community Mediation at the Jefferson Center; Suite 312
