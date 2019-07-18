Difficult Conversations: How to have that conversation you've been avoiding

× Expand Children's Trust We need to talk...

Have you been dreading that "difficult conversation" you need to have with someone?

In this 2 hour seminar, you will explore using the Brain and Body-based Conflict Resolution communication techniques to make Difficult Conversations less difficult and perhaps even exciting and productive!

Registration and information: www.roact.org/classes-training

Fee: $35

Location: Community Mediation at the Jefferson Center; Suite 312