Digital Painting Series

Taubman Museum of Art. Join us for a series learning to paint a digital picture!

This course demonstrates drawing and painting techniques in Adobe Photoshop. It is ideal for those with a passion for traditional painting, yet interested in exploring their creativity within the digital realm. The goal of the course is to understand the fundamentals of creating a digital painting including sketching with a pen and tablet and blending and layering paint within Photoshop. This workshop will give beginning digital artists an excellent start path. It will offer an introduction into the Photoshop interface with attention to digital painting tools while giving students the time to improve on their drawing skills with a pen and tablet. At the culmination, students will learn how to professionally save and print files to ensure the highest possible quality. Instructor: Kyra Schmidt

Required Materials:

Personal Laptop with Adobe Photoshop installed

Personal computer drawing tablet with pen (Wacom preferred)

Optional* prepared sketch on paper or photo of something you'd like to paint!

This class is offered over three consecutive Sundays in July; 14th, 21st, and 28th from 1-2:30 p.m.