Dinner Theater

The CHS Theatre and Culinary Arts departments are excited for our collaboration on our next DINNER THEATRE EXPERIENCE! The event will be held at Christiansburg High School Thursday, March 21 at 6pm, Friday, March 22 at 6pm, Saturday, March 23 at 1pm and 6pm. Your $20 ticket includes the two-act show and a delicious Italian dinner.

The show is Rumors, a hilarious comedy that will keep you laughing from start to finish. The story: At a large suburban townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it's only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock's self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity that only playwright Neil Simon could concoct! (Note that the play contains mature language and subject matter most suitable for ages 12 and up.)

Our dinner menu will include garden salad, pasta, freshly made marinara sauce, meatballs, roasted vegetables, a variety of breads, and assorted beverages. Desserts featuring a cheesecake station will be served at intermission. (If you have particular dietary needs, please don't hesitate to contact me via email with details.)

Make your reservations by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/Scq1rX7mEx62kRrc7 OR by using the email below.

We will contact you to confirm your reservations and arrange payment. Should you have questions, please contact theatre director Makala Witten at mwitten@mcps.org or call CHS at 540-382-5178.