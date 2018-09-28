× Expand Dirk Quinn Dirk Quinn Band - Sep 28 @ 8:30 pm (Column Stage)

We know that every musician in their right mind can’t resist the dynamic power of a Ludwig van Beethoven, but we all know that Beethoven reaches way beyond the musicians’ clan. Witness the crowd at the symphony in the park. When exposed finally to Dirk Quinn Band, we knew immediately that every local musican in their right mind wouldn’t dare miss this show, and all the while, Dirk Quinn’s melodic sense will work wonders on everyone just out for positive emotions and good times. Column Stage has a particular affection for what we call “driving music” (music that drives and is good for driving). Dirk Quinn Band ought to drive you in here Fri, Sep 28 at 8:30 pm. Discounted tickets available at https://columnstage.com