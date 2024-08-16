× Expand Mountain Lake Lodge Dirty Dancing Days Summer FestivalFriday, August 16th 3pm - 11pmSaturday, August 17th 10am - 9:30pm

Get ready to experience the ultimate summer festival at Mountain Lake Lodge during our Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival! Prepare to be captivated by the electrifying atmosphere, brimming with live performances from Cassette Rewind, Marcel Portilla Band, Riverside, and Flashback, the Party Band.

Immerse yourself in the magic of Dirty Dancing by taking dance lessons in our charming barn. Picture yourself learning to dance in the very same spot where Baby and Johnny danced their hearts out. Once you've mastered your moves, showcase your skills in an exhilarating Dance Competition that will leave you breathless.

Indulge in the enchanting world of Dirty Dancing with movie screenings that will transport you back to the iconic moments of the film. As you soak up the cinematic nostalgia, don't forget to treat yourself to exclusive drink specials and grab some unique Dirty Dancing Merchandise!

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 16th from 3-11pm, and Saturday, August 17th from 10am-9:30pm, and get ready to have the time of your LIFE!

Festival tickets are priced at $75 per person for both days.

Secure yours now. This event is destined to be a massive hit and will sell out quickly. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of it!

Get your tickets now at https://Dirty_Dancing_Days.eventbrite.com