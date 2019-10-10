Discussion on “Preservation and Funding of National Park System”

Star City Thinkers (see Meetup.com) holds apolitical, political discussions. The topic for October 10th is “Preservation and Funding of National Parks." There are three one-hour discussion sessions (one at 10:30 am, the second at 6:00 pm and the third at 7:30 pm).

The US National Park program is operating under threat. Is this good, bad or OK? We will examine the status and future of the National Park program. Discussion participants will leave the meetup with a clearer understanding of the situation and an idea of what they want Congress to do. See the website for links to review materials. Notify all of your outdoor enthusiast type friends (hikers, fishermen, and fisherwomen, hunters, campers, naturist, cyclist, etc.). Also, notify all, of who you know, who desire lower taxes. Invite them to join the discussion.