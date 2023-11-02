Disney Concerts Presents "Encanto: Th Sing-Along Film Concert" National Tour

× Expand Berglund Center, Disney Disney Presents

Ticket Prices: $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50

Parking: $5.00

Disney Concerts announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” a 45-city tour where Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY®-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award®-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

The fall 2023 national tour brings last summer’s outdoor venue run to performing arts centers across America. The tour kicks off September 19 in Joliet, IL and travels throughout the US and Canada, concluding November 12 in Orlando, FL. Tickets for most dates go on-sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. See below for a full itinerary and details.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy

Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda

(“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for 9 non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for 5 weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards®, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”).