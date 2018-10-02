seating

Tuesday, October 2 at 6:00pm

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Ticket Prices: $39.50, $49.50, $59.50

Parking: $5.00

buytickets

“Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour” incorporates live appearances by favorite Disney Junior characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, and Doc McStuffins, combined with interactive on-screen moments with Puppy Dog Pals, The Lion Guard and Muppet Babies, plus the first-ever live appearance by Vampirina. "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" features 20 songs from Disney Junior's hit series, as well as two brand new original songs for the tour. Directed by Amy Tinkham (ABC's "Dancing With The Stars"), produced by Jonathan Shank of Red Light Management, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the concert is elevated by state-of-the-art LED technology, a giant Mickey-shaped DJ booth, high-tech scrim screens that transport characters into the theater, and 4D special effects.

Ticket Prices: $39.50, $49.50, $59.50