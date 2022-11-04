Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke on Friday November 4. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? 

Info

Kids & Family
