Disney Live! Mickey & Minnie's Doorway to Magic

Open the door to reveal unforgettable Disney moments and grand illusions with Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic. Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as 25 of your favorite characters surprise and captivate at every turn of the knob! See the Fairy Godmother transform Cinderella’s rags into a beautiful ball gown; the Toy Story gang defy the dimensions of Andy’s toy box; and the dazzling stage debut of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider as they rise amidst the floating lanterns. With special appearances by Snow White, Tinker Bell and Aladdin’s Genie, you never know who might join in the fun.

Show Time: 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Ticket Prices: $56, $51, $46, $31, $26, and $21

Parking: $5.00