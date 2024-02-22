Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero

× Expand Berglund Center

*Parking Passes can be purchased as an add on with tickets*

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

Adults & children, ages 2 and up, must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend experience. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

DISNEY ON ICE PRESHOW: WAYFINDING WITH MOANA AND SPECIAL GUEST MICKEY

Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience

-Access to private event with games, crafting, and interactive time with Moana.

-Photo opportunities with Moana and Mickey Mouse.

-Experience length is approximately 45 minutes but may vary based on attendance.

-Photo opportunities are for your personal enjoyment only. Please remember to bring your device.

-Experience & venue rules must be followed at all times.

-Character availability and experience prices, elements, locations, dates & times are subject to restriction, change or cancellation, including due to local requirements, which may change at any time. By participating, guests confirm that they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or recent exposure and agree to follow any applicable health & safety protocols.

