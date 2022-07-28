Disney's High School Musical: One Act Edition

Book by David Simpatico songs by Matthew Gerrard songs by Bryan Louiselle, Faye Greenberg, David N. Lawrence, Greg Cham, Robbie Nevil, Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Peterson, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Andy Dodd, Jamie Houston Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced By Bryan Louiselle Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini

Family, Musical, Young Audiences | July 28 – August 7

Join Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High in this smash hit musical based on the Disney Channel movie of the same title. On the first day after winter break at East High, basketball team captain Troy discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. Full of family fun and fabulous music, Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Version is perfect for students of all ages.