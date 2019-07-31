Disney's Little Mermaid Jr.

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and Book by Doug Wright

Comedy, Family, Musical, Young Audiences | July 31 – August 11

Journey under the sea with Ariel and her friends in Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. In a magical underwater utopia, mermaid Ariel’s only wish is to live on land. But first she’ll have to meet a prince, defy her father, and strike up a deal with an evil sea witch! Classic songs like “Part of Your World”, “Poor Unfortunate Souls”, “Kiss the Girl” and more appear in this one-hour version of the story we all know and love. This fully produced production featuring local youth is perfect for the whole family. In conjunction with this production, MMT will distribute free books to children in attendance, as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.