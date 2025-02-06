× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Rack Cards - 1

We are Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell, Florida-based actor-writers in a new hit play called DISSONANCE, a 90-minute two-person drama that asks the question, “Can a Black woman and White woman—who have been friends for 20 years—have an open, honest conversation about race and have their friendship survive?”

Drama | February 6 – February 9

Dissonance is a 90-minute two-person play about race, love, and friendship. Angela, a Black woman, and Lauren, a White woman, have been friends for 20 years. They met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other’s children, and most recently, started a new business, but they have never had a candid conversation about race . . . until now. As they open their cafe in a historically Black neighborhood, they uncover deeply held perceptions about race and have to decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship’s potential end. On the heels of George Floyd’s murder and the summer of 2020, these women allow themselves to have the hard conversation and become closer than ever as a result of it.