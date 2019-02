Divas of Diversity Gala: A Kinky Boots Celebration

Berglund Hall *Membership Cards can only be purchased at Berglund Center Box Office Membership Card Includes: - 1 Drink ticket - Hors d'oeuvres - Entry into Divas of Diversity Gala - Discounts and Savings for upcoming events at Berglund Center Early Bird Price: $20 (2/22-3/1) Regular Price: $25 (3/2-3/15) Last Week: $30 (3/16-3/21) NO Day of Membership Card Sales