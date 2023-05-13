DIY Paint Class - You've Been Framed

× Expand Black Dog Salvage DIY Paint Class at Black Dog Salvage

You've Been Framed!

Do you have a dated frame that could use a new look, or one in need of a “facelift” to compliment new decor? Have you inherited an overly ornate gold mirror that you want to breathe new life into? Whatever the desired result, this studio class will help you do it!

In her fun, two-and-a-half-hour workshop, Swooz will demonstrate a variety of painting techniques, how to apply gilder's paste, and even mixing custom colors to match décor.

Just $45 - bring your own frame, all other supplies will be provided. Participants will also receive a 10% off paint product coupon and a 20% discount on topcoats.

Frame size limit: one 24" x 36" or two smaller frames, 12" x 18" or smaller. All frames should be cleaned before class. If you want to match specific décor, please bring a physical color swatch with you to class.

If you have any questions about frame sizes, the number of frames allowed, or recommended cleaning process, please contact Swooz at shudson@gmail.com

Pre-requisite: Introduction to Black Dog Salvage Furniture Paint class.