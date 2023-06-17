DIY Paint Class - Paint Your Brass Off

× Expand Black Dog Salvage DIY Paint Classes at Black Dog Salvage

Paint Your Brass Off

We all probably have at least one old brass something around the house that we don’t really love anymore: candlesticks, book ends, decorative pieces, etc. Here’s your chance to get creative and turn it into something that you will love - come join Swooz in the paint studio for Paint Your Brass Off!

This two-and-a-half-hour studio class will give you the skills to breathe new life into your old brass accessories. Swooz will work with you to determine technique and color, and even help with mixing custom colors to match décor.

Just $45 - bring your own piece, all other supplies will be provided. Participants will also receive a 10% off paint product coupon and a 20% discount on topcoats.

Project size: One large piece (24" high max) or several small pieces that can be finished in the allotted time frame are welcomed. All pieces should be cleaned before class. If you want to match specific décor, please bring a physical color swatch with you to class.

If you have any questions about the number of projects, size specifications, or recommended cleaning process, please contact Swooz at shudson@blackdogsalvage.com

Pre-requisite: Introduction to Black Dog Furniture Paint Class