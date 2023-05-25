DIY Paint Class - Revamp Your Lamp

× Expand Black Dog Salvage DIY Paint Classes at Black Dog Salvage

Revamp Your Lamp

Update your lamp in this fun, two-hour class! Whether your table lamp is made of wood, ceramic, plaster, brass, iron, or any other type of metal, Black Dog Salvage Furniture Paint will stick to it all, beautifully. Bring a color swatch and work directly with Black Dog Salvage’s resident paint & color expert, Swooz Hudson to custom mix your perfect shade. You’ll also learn how to rewire properly and safely, with step-by -step instructions and handouts.

$45.00, plus 10% same-day product discount

Bring your own table lamp, all other supplies included

Completion of our introductory furniture painting class and pre-registration is required to participate in this class.

Call the store at 540-343-6200 or go online to our website at www.blackdogsalvage.com. Go to the paint tab and scroll down to Paint Classes.

Note: Please completely clean your lamp before class. We suggest using TSP - do not use dishwashing soap, oil-based soaps or spray cleaners. Clean until sponge or cloth rinses clear.