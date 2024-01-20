DIY Paint Classes at Black Dog Salvage - Open Studio

× Expand Black Dog Salvage DIY paint classes at Black Dog Salvage

DIY Furniture Painting Classes at Black Dog Salvage

Learn the Art of Transformation

Open Studio

January 2024 Classes:

1/11 & 1/20 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CLASSES ARE LIMITED - SIGN UP EARLY

$45 per person, plus 10% product discount

Open Studio Class Information:

Our new Open Studio class at Black Dog Salvage Paint Studio offers participants who have taken the Introductory class with the opportunity to work on your project of choice (according to size specifications) with the guidance of our paint expert. Your project could be a mirror frame, picture frame, lamps, brass items, or a small piece of furniture, not to exceed 2' x 2' x 2'. This is a two-and-a-half-hour class, so choose your project according to the time allotment (Chairs are not allowed as a project item for this class).

Learn how to mix the color of your choice and try out one of the many finishes you learned in the Intro class such as dry brushing or wet distress.

All items must be prepped for paint before class. We suggest thoroughly cleaning with TSP. TSP can be purchased at any hardware store, Walmart, etc. Do not clean with Dawn, Murphy's Oil Soap, etc.

If you have any questions as to your project size, cleaning, etc. feel free to contact Swooz at shudson@blackdogsalvage.com

All materials provided. A 10% coupon for paint and products is afforded each class participant along with a 20% discount on topcoats the day of the class.

Call the store at 540-343-6200 or go online to our website at www.blackdogsalvage.com. Go to the paint tab and scroll down to Paint Classes.