DIY Personalized Stationery: Monograms
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:30am - 3:00pm
$60 adults 15+ | $48 members
Design your very own personalized stationery centered around your monogram! Instructor and professional artist Mariam Foster will help you create a monogram that reflects your style, using watercolor and ink to perfect your design. Whether you’re interested in the sleek and bold, delicate and floral, or elegant and minimalist, you will leave with a design that you can print onto your own set of stationery for a signature look to enjoy for years to come!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
