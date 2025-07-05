DJ Williams Band

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

D.J. Williams is an acclaimed guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer whose illustrious career has seen him traverse the globe, igniting stages ranging from intimate clubs to renowned festivals with his fiery performances. Described by Premier Guitar as “… a monster … an inventive, effective, and ear-catching soloist, armed with a warm tone and superior chops,” Williams is ready to unleash his next creative achievement: new album Soldier of Love on Perception Records.

The project sees Williams collaborate with some of music's most respected performers -- including Adam Deitch, Roosevelt Collier, Isaac Teel, Alan Evans, Josh Fairman, Ian Gilley and Kanika Moore -- under the guidance of ascending Denver producer Jay Greens. The intrepid album is highlighted by the distortion-driven rock of “Black Man,” the gripping, ethereal balladry of “Soldier of Love” and the danceable funk track “Whipper Snapper.” These singles mark a bold evolution in Williams' sound, cementing his position as a dynamic bandleader. Previous endeavors saw Williams tour with eclectic Richmond funk outfit DJ Williams Projekt; lead of the west coast rock & soul band Shots Fired; and handle guitar for San Diego's legendary tour-de-force, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. Since launching onto the scene in 2001, Williams has also had the honor of performing with some of live music's greatest names including John Legend, Dave Matthews Band, Warren Haynes, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and Robert Randolph.

Following the release of Soldier of Love, Williams is taking his soulful melodies on the road. Armed with both an inexhaustible skill set and an unfettered passion for music-making, Williams is set to blaze a trail for his listeners -- one note at a time.

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15 ADV | $20 Day of Show

