Docs for Morgan Basketball Challenge

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents, attending physicians, and Jefferson College of Health Sciences students in the seventh annual Docs for Morgan basketball challenge. This fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

This year’s challenge marks the 10th year since the disappearance and murder of Morgan Harrington, a Virginia Tech student who had a bright future ahead of her as a teacher.

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
