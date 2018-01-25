Docs for Morgan Basketball Challenge

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try again to win back their title against a team of Jefferson College of Health Sciences students and Carilion Clinic residents and attending physicians. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. The event includes a live auction and a raffle for a $10,000 half-court shot. Proceeds benefit the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the school.

