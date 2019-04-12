× Expand Bradley Free Clinic Docs Rock Fashion

A fun filled night celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the Bradley Free Clinic on the fashion runway with vintage and modern collections modeled by prominent NRV physicians and dentists!

1974 Then & Now: A fashionable way to support quality healthcare for everyone.

Heavy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, runway show and dancing. Raffles, silent and live auctions benefit the Bradley Free Clinic. Hosted by WFXR's Kianna Price and radio and Blue Ridge TV legend, Larry Bly in the beautiful Hotel Roanoke. April 12, 2019 @ 6:30pm. Tickets available at www.DocsRock.org.