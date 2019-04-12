Docs Rock Fashion-1974 Then & Now: Celebrating 45 Years of Bradley Free Clinic Services!

Docs Rock Fashion returns to celebrate 45 years of Bradley Free Clinic with a fashionable fundraiser like no other! The annual event features local doctors and healthcare experts as you've never seen them before. The event benefits Bradley Free Clinic's high-quality medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and preventative healthcare services for low income, uninsured in the Roanoke Valley who lack the resources necessary to maintain their health and productivity.

The evening features heavy hors d'oeuvres, followed by an entertaining fashion show emceed by TV personality Larry Bly and WFXR's Kianna Price. Models, including prominent area physicians, dentists and other Bradley Free Clinic volunteers, will be outfitted with the finest jewelry, unique accessories and formal wear inspired by the theme, 1974 Then & Now.

All proceeds benefit Bradley Free Clinic and are 100 percent tax deductible.