Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage

Join us for our monthly DOG BOWL MARKET as we welcome guest vendors and enjoy live music, food, and wine - the Third Sunday of every month from 11AM-4PM!

All items for sale from guest vendors will be hand-made, upcycled, or vintage. We will have your favorite vendors and some new ones, plus over 100 local artisans and vendors located inside The Marketplace at Black Dog Salvage.