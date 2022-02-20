Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage

to

Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Food I Beverages I Shopping I Music

Join us for our monthly DOG BOWL MARKET as we welcome guest vendors and enjoy live music, food, and wine - the Third Sunday of every month from 11AM-4PM! 

All items for sale from guest vendors will be hand-made, upcycled, or vintage. We will have your favorite vendors and some new ones, plus over 100 local artisans and vendors located inside The Marketplace at Black Dog Salvage.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
