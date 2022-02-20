Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage
to
Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Food I Beverages I Shopping I Music
Join us for our monthly DOG BOWL MARKET as we welcome guest vendors and enjoy live music, food, and wine - the Third Sunday of every month from 11AM-4PM!
All items for sale from guest vendors will be hand-made, upcycled, or vintage. We will have your favorite vendors and some new ones, plus over 100 local artisans and vendors located inside The Marketplace at Black Dog Salvage.
Info
Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family