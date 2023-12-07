Dogs in a Pile with Threesound

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 8:00PM

Touring in support of their latest album "Bloom," we're excited to welcome psych-rockers Dogs In A Pile for their Sanctuary debut. Threesound come back to us and kick off the night.

The sandy shores of Asbury Park, New Jersey are hallowed ground in the northeast; the rolling waves have ushered generations of venerated musicians to worldwide acclaim. Dogs in a Pile, an eclectic quintet, has emerged as the heir apparent to the town’s rich musical legacy. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear.

Virginia based trio Threesound dips into the genres of funk, rock, pop and jazz to create something fresh. Through eclectic songwriting, soulful grooves, and soaring guitars, they deliver an organic and original sound filled with fat backbeats and smooth sensibilities. Their recent tour stops have taken them across the East coast with headlining dates as well as support for acts like Twiddle and Lespecial.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.