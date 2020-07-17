Dokken & Lynch Mob at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Dokken & Lynch Mob together at Dr Pepper Park.

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It's a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Ticket Prices

Advance GA: $30

Day of GA: $40

PIT: $49

VIP Skybox: $99

DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES AND FEES

Dokken

Dokken exploded out of the boiling hard rock/heavy metal scene in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. 1983's "Breaking the Chains" with its catchy title track, set the stage for Dokken becoming the most dominant creative and commercial force in the world of Melodic Hard Rock for the following years. Such classic albums as "Tooth and Nail", "Under Lock and Key" and "Back for the Attack" all became Multi-Platinum selling smashes.

The band hit stadium status in 1988, playing in front of over a million fans in just five weeks. It seemed Dokken was on the verge of superstardom. But like so many other bands that have come before and after them, Dokken broke up his group in 1989.

In 1994, the legendary A&R man John Kalodner offered Dokken a recording contract on the condition the group had to be original members. The band released the appropriately titled "Dysfunctional" in 1995 selling 450,000 copies, which by the mid '90s was considered by industry standards very respectable. But just as they were on the verge of releasing a second single, filming a video, starting a world tour and "taking it all the way", as Don Dokken puts it, the baggage from their past reared its ugly head, and again the group began to unravel. Soon after guitarist George Lynch left the group, he was replaced by Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake).

Dokken has survived and kept their loyal fans in a time when people's tastes change as fast as Britney Spears' wardrobe, they have been embraced by a whole new generation of rock fans.

George Lynch

Born on September 28, 1954 in Spokane, WA, George Lynch began learning to play guitar at the age of 10. A naturally gifted musician, his guitar playing quickly progressed and became a creative outlet for him during his teenage years performing with several bands, most notably Sergeant Rocks.

When George Lynch joined Dokken in the early 1980's, success came very quickly. As history proves, much of the band's album sales and credibility is the result of George Lynch's guitar abilities and songwriting. With Dokken, Lynch recorded five albums from 1983 to 1988, all of which did remarkably well in the United States, Europe and Asia. This worldwide success made George Lynch one of the most influential rock guitarists in modern music, even earning the band a Grammy nomination in 1989 for Best Rock Instrumental. 1989 was also the year George parted ways with Dokken and began the new decade with a different approach...enter the Lynch Mob.

The past few years, 2015-2018 have seen some of George Lynch's most prolific recording projects, including KXM with DuG Pinnick of King's X and Ray Luzier of Korn, Shadow Nation, an incredible film journey into the history and plight of native American life, Lynch Mob, Ultraphonix with Corey Glover of Living Colour, drummer Chris Moore and bassist Pancho Tomaselli of War. When George is not recording, writing or touring, he's creating incredible collector's art guitars under his Mr. Scary Guitars brand.