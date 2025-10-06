× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Announcement Slides - 1

Join the hilarious ride with Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, The Musical! Based on Mo Willems’ award-winning children’s book and adapted by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. A delightful show for young audiences that brings laughter and adventure to the stage.

Comedy, Family, Musical, Young Audiences | October 6 – November 3

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, The Musical! is based on the Caldecott Honor Award-winning book by Mo Willems and is about a pigeon who wants to drive the bus. The pigeon is struggling to find his place in the world until he sees the bus driver and decides he wants to be like her. When the bus driver has a crisis and her passengers are in danger of being late, the pigeon sees his chance to take the wheel. The pigeon uses a variety of tactics to get the bus driver to let him drive, including asking, pleading, cajoling, and even emotional blackmail. However, the bus driver and the audience keep telling him “no.” When the bus breaks down, the pigeon is called to help and flies from bus stop to bus stop to tell people the bus is coming.

