Don't Stop Believin': The Music of Journey

Journey's classic ballads and scorchers produced 25 gold and platinum albums with their signature 'melodic rock' sound. Even today, their music continues to influence the prestigious ranks of worldwide as 2017 marks their induction into the prestigious ranks of the Rock and Roll Music Hall of Fame. Join David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for our own tribute to the band that still dominates the charts and never stopped believin'. The symphonic tribute to Journey boasts all the beloved tunes like "Open Arms," "Who's Cryin' Now," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully" and more.