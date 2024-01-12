× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Y'all get ready! We're bringing DOPAPOD to The Sanctuary in 2024!

Music resides in the fourth dimension unaffected by the constraints and restrictions of this mortal coil. Instead, it occupies the ether, affecting us emotionally, physically, and spiritually without concrete form or shape. As such, Dopapod access a heightened level of cosmic harmony in their music.

The quartet Dopapod—Eli Winderman [keys, vocals], Rob Compa [guitar, vocals], Chuck Jones [bass], and Neal “Fro” Evans [drums]—present albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. Traversing time travel, palindromic labyrinths, and binary pairs in a greater cohesive mystery, Dopapod’s latest self-titled album ties the conceptual ends of the group’s discography, while charting a path forward.

The group’s hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica has packed shows coast-to-coast, and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Glide Magazine, and more, while reeling in millions of streams online. Their immersive, expansive vision as a group continues to conjure alchemy nearly fifteen years into their journey as they tour and record through 2023.

