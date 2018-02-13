Dorrance Dance: "ETM: Double Down"

Michelle Dorrance, artistic director The unique and powerful history of tap dance is presented in a new and dynamic context by Dorrance Dance, a company that upholds the tradition of tap, while simultaneously pushing it rhythmically, technically, and conceptually. “ETM: Double Down” is a collaboration between Dorrance and company member Nicholas Van Young. The show incorporates his electronic tap boards, which turn the entire stage into an instrument. ETM stands for “electronic tap music,” giving a nod to electronic dance music. Founded in 2011 by Artistic Director and 2015 MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, the company’s inaugural performance garnered a Bessie Award for “blasting open our notions of tap.” Since then, the company has received countless accolades and performed across the U.S. and in Europe.