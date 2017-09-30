Doug Berky, Copenhaver Artist-in-Residence

Doug Berky, who is a Copenhaver Artist-in-Residence at Roanoke, has been creating and evolving his own brand of physical theater for more than 30 years. His original performances are an intricately woven fabric of Commedia Del Arte, physical comedy, mime, mask theatre, clowning, circus arts and storytelling. He is known internationally for his mask construction. Berky designs and constructs the masks for his own performances as well as creating all of the sets, choreography, scripts and many of the costumes. He has performed and taught throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.