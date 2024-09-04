× Expand CS Hiring Fair

Downtown Roanoke Hiring Fair

Wednesday, September 4th | 3-6pm | Mezzanine in the City Market Building (32 Market Sq SE)

Are you an employer looking for exceptional local talent? Or a job seeker ready to land your dream job? Look no further!

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is thrilled to partner with the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board (GRWDB) to host a multi-company hiring event!

Two Specialized Areas:

Service Industry: Meet potential employers looking for bartenders, sales associates, and more.

Professional and Administrative Roles: Connect with businesses hiring front desk associates, paralegals, medical assistants, and other professional roles.

Why Attend?

For Employers: Gain access to a pool of highly skilled, local talent eager to contribute to your business's success.

For Job Seekers: Discover a range of job opportunities from top downtown businesses, all in one convenient location.

Act Now! Registration is NOW OPEN for employers. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Downtown Roanoke Hiring Fair.

Registration is FREE.