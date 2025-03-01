× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Founded in the streets, bars, and wild house parties of Boone in 2013, Dr. Bacon is an Appalachian Funk Rock group currently based in Asheville, NC.

The Dr. Bacon live experience is truly a spectacle to behold—bringing audiences on a musical journey that lulls and spikes in energy and caresses ears with lush beauty that whips crowds into a tribal romp, shakes booties, and sheds inhibitions. This manic versatility ensures that no matter what genre of music audience members identify with most, everyone will hear something that resonates.

Saturday, March 1st, 2025

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show