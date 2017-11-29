Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg: Martin Luther and Johann Sebastian Bach
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Johann Sebastian Bach wrote intricate, expressive and timeless music as a profession of faith that gives God all the glory. Soli Deo Glora!, Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg's lecture, underscores the religious motifs in Bach's music legacy. Dr. Paul Hinlicky will respond with remarks on Bach's appropriation of Luther's theology. The event is sponsored by the Robert D. Benne Center for Religion & Society.
Info
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153 View Map