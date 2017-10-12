Dr. Michael DeJonge: Martin Luther and Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
One of Martin Luther's most famous 20th century disciples was the German martyr under the Nazis, Dietrich Bonhoeffer. In this lecture, Dr. Michael DeJonge, an associate professor of Religious Studies at the University of South Florida, will analyze Bonhoeffer's relationship to the Reformation legacy. The lecture is sponsored by the Blakely Endowment.
