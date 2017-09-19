Dr. Mickey Mattox: Scholarship as a Christian Calling

One of the most important fruits of the Reformation was to recast scholarship, alongside other secular work as a Christian vocation. In this lecture, Dr. Mickey Mattox, a historical theologian and expert on the life and theology of Martin Luther, retrieves this understanding for society today and the social-ethical responsibility of the academy with it.

Dr. Gary Hollis, Roanoke Chemistry professor, will provide a response to the lecture.

The Crumley lecture is sponsored by Roanoke College Church Relations and the Robert D. Benne Center for Religion & Society.