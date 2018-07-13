Mock of Ages has brought together some of the best musicians in the entire Southeastern United States for the sole purpose of paying tribute to one of the greatest Rock bands of all time ‘Def Leppard’! The group works very hard to meticulously replicate (live, no backing tracks) all of Leppards hit songs that the world has come to know and love. But the band’s steadfast approach does not end with just the sonic side, they also push to capture the feel, vibe and aspect that is Def Leppard… (down to our one armed performing drummer with electronic drumkit).

Time after time the group delivers a performance that always leaves the audience feeling both elated and as if they’ve just experienced the real thing. Mock of Ages show is available for public, private and corporate events/ venues worldwide. Let’s Get Rocked!