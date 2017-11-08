Dr. Thomas Rutherford '76: Views of the Forest or the Trees: Does Ovarian Cancer Exist?

Dr. Thomas Rutherford '76 is a gynecologic oncologist at the University of South Florida's Morsani College of Medicine. He is a noted expert on the application of modern clinical methods in the treatment of gynecologic cancers. He has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Roanoke College and master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Toledo's College of Medicine and Life Sciences. Rutherford previously served on the faculty at Yale School of Medicine, and he directed the Western Connecticut Health Network Cancer Center. He also was clinical professor at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. Now, Rutherford is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and division director of gynecologic oncology at South Florida's Morsani School of Medicine. He also is medical director at Tampa General Hospital's Cancer Center.

Rutherford's visit is sponsored by the Hylton Lecture Endowment, the Office of Community Programs, Resource Development and the Health Professions Advisory Group.