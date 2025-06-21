Ever wondered what it's like to be a vet? Now's your chance to find out at Dr. Zoolittle Day at Mill Mountain Zoo, where the magic of veterinary care meets the excitement of learning about our furry, feathered, and scaly friends!

Join us for interactive demonstrations where you'll learn how to give your favorite plushies a clean bill of health. From 'stethoscope sessions' to 'bandage bonanzas,' you'll discover the ins and outs of keeping our cuddly companions in tip-top shape.

Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a check-up at our Stuffie Clinic or even adopt a new cuddly friend at our Stuffie Adoption Station! Enjoy hands-on activities, fun crafts, engaging keeper chats, and visit with local veterinarians at special vendor booths.

So, grab your plushies and your sense of curiosity, and join us for a day filled with furry, fun, and educational excitement at Dr. Zoolittle Day. Because when it comes to caring for animals, every adventure is an opportunity to learn and grow!

Be sure to save this event and follow us on social media for the latest updates. It’s the perfect day to nurture a love for animals and learn what it takes to care for them!