This contemporary dance performance, choreographed by Norbert Nirewicz, holds the audience at the edge of their seats with a visually riveting interpretation of the classic novel by Bram Stoker. Infused with passion and ferocity, the ballet is like no other you have seen. Roanoke Ballet Theatre will be performing Dracula at the Jefferson Center on October 30, at 2:00 and 7:00pm.